Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment

Ashley Peltier is on trial for the murder of James Rice in a Rapid City apartment last June.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a Rapid City woman accused of killing her boyfriend at their apartment last June is under way.

Ashley Peltier allegedly stabbed James Rice once in the heart after a heated argument got physical at their apartment on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.

Monday, a jury of nine men and five women heard opening statements and the first prosecution witness.

The trial resumed Tuesday morning.

Peltier is facing a mandatory life sentence if convicted of murder.

