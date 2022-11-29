More cold weather tonight

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight are still going to be very cold. Our entire area is expected to drop into the single digits with parts of the area dropping below zero. Wind chill values tomorrow morning may be even worse than what they were this morning. Parts of our area could see wind chills near -10°. Temperatures will be much better on Thursday with highs in the 50s for a lot of Western South Dakota. We’ll then see highs near 40° to end the week.

Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian

