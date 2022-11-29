Jolly Saint Nicholas is back for the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sleigh bells of Saint Nicholas are back, and he is at Uptown Rapid. This Saturday Santa flew back into Rapid and is ready to take down those Christmas wish lists.

There is a new Santa display this year with lights, blowup ornaments, and balloon art located throughout the area. It is a more-friendly environment than Santa had during the COVID years.

“This year it is open, there is no plexiglass, and we are of course very sanitary and careful. Things are getting cleaned on the hour, and we aren’t too terribly concerned because of the protocols that are in place to keep everything clean,” said Sandy Brockhouse, general manager of Uptown Rapid.

