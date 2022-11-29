Drivers might be in luck, as gas prices continue to remain steady

Energy experts say there could be relief for drivers this holiday season
While gas is below $3 a gallon in some East River communities, West River has a ways to go.
While gas is below $3 a gallon in some East River communities, West River has a ways to go.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The average gasoline price in South Dakota has fallen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, coming in at $3.36 per gallon. Prices are 24.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. But that relief is relative as gas prices still stand 12.4 cents higher than a year ago.

According to Dakota News Now, the cheapest gas price in South Dakota is at a station between Sioux Falls and Dell Rapids at $2.89.

“Actually, it’s been staying steady, and we haven’t had a price increase for at least, I think, three weeks. Since they’ve been steady for as long as they have I don’t think they’re going to go up as much. If they go up, there probably will be an increase,” said a Sinclair sales associate, Polly Clarke.

Patrick De Haan, an energy expert at GasBuddy.com, said that it’s possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas.

