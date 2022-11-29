City crews winterize rose beds at Memorial and Halley parks

A warm fall season actually stalled the city’s preparations for winter
Rapid City parks and recreation staff cover rose beds to insulate them this winter.
Rapid City parks and recreation staff cover rose beds to insulate them this winter.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warm fall temperatures produced later-than-normal drop in leaves, causing a delay for the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department crews in providing a winter cover for the numerous rose beds in Memorial and Halley parks.

“We had a little later to normal leaf drop,” said greenhouse specialist John Berglund. “Right now is the best opportunity for us to get it done.”

Even when crews were able to gather the leaves, a cold snap with snow and then other tasks such as decorating for the holidays, caused a delay in preparing the beds for winter.

The covering of leaves gives rose beds the insulation they need to survive the extreme cold winter temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

