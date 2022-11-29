BHSU men and women earn wins over SD Mines

Yellow Jackets look impressive against Hardrockers
11-28 bh men
11-28 bh men
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:21 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team is ranked 5th in the country. And the Yellow Jackets proved worth of that ranking Monday night defeating South Dakota Mines 78-58. Joel Scott led Black Hills State with 30 points. The Yellow Jacket women also earned a 72-42 victory. Danica Kocer led the way with 16 points.

