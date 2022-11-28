South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays with a drink or two, remember that the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting sobriety checkpoints.

There will be 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties throughout December. The counties are: Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Beadle, Brown, Lyman, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Roberts, Stanley, and Walworth.

Checkpoints will be jointly operated by the state Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies.

