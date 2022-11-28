South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre.
The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. The training program is taught by full time staff from the Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies from across the state.
Graduates include:
- Dillion Armour, Haakon County Sheriff’s Office
- Jackson Bong, Lead Police Department
- Tanner Bray, Rapid City Police Department
- Anthony Combs, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
- Marc Davies, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
- LexyJo Deneke, Hot Springs Police Department
- Charles Dobbs, Fall River County Sheriff’s Office
- Kyle Elder, Rapid City Police Department
- Austin Hughes, Rapid City Police Department
- Joshua Jastorff, Rapid City Police Department
- Zachary Simons, Rapid City Police Department
- Emily Skogen, Sturgis Police Department
- James Thibault, Rapid City Police Department
- Logan Thomas, Rapid City Police Department
- Reece Walno, Spearfish Police Department
- Brandon Watson, Mellette County Sheriff’s Office
