South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers

The state of South Dakota recently certified 39 law enforcement officers.
The state of South Dakota recently certified 39 law enforcement officers.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre.

The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. The training program is taught by full time staff from the Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies from across the state.

Graduates include:

  • Dillion Armour, Haakon County Sheriff’s Office
  • Jackson Bong, Lead Police Department
  • Tanner Bray, Rapid City Police Department
  • Anthony Combs, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
  • Marc Davies, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
  • LexyJo Deneke, Hot Springs Police Department
  • Charles Dobbs, Fall River County Sheriff’s Office
  • Kyle Elder, Rapid City Police Department
  • Austin Hughes, Rapid City Police Department
  • Joshua Jastorff, Rapid City Police Department
  • Zachary Simons, Rapid City Police Department
  • Emily Skogen, Sturgis Police Department
  • James Thibault, Rapid City Police Department
  • Logan Thomas, Rapid City Police Department
  • Reece Walno, Spearfish Police Department
  • Brandon Watson, Mellette County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
Man arrested for abandoning 2 lbs. newborn on hood of stranger’s car, police say
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
NASA released pictures of the moon taken by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to...
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price unveils a distracted driving sculpture in...
Recycled cell phones send a message to drivers

Latest News

Kyle Man indicted for murder of pedestrian
South Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will conduct sobriety checkpoints in...
South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers
John Wells, one of the last World War II veterans in the Dakotas has passed away. He was 100...
One of Dakotas last WWII veterans passes away
Jensen, who has been crocheting for years makes each custom item by hand.
Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses