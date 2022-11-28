One of Dakotas last WWII veterans passes away

John Wells, one of the last World War II veterans in the Dakotas has passed away. He was 100...
John Wells, one of the last World War II veterans in the Dakotas has passed away. He was 100 years old.(KFYR-TV)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the last WWII veterans in the Dakotas has passed away. John Wells of Lemmon, S.D. died Sunday evening.

Wells enlisted in the Marines on October 3, 1942, his 20th birthday. In February 1945 his Marine unit landed on Iwo Jima.

Wells shared his memories of the war with KFYR TV just a few weeks ago.

He was honored on his 100th birthday last month with proclamations from the City of Lemmon and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Wells’ daughter, Lorri Bauler, said will be interred in the Black Hills National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
Man arrested for abandoning 2 lbs. newborn on hood of stranger’s car, police say
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
NASA released pictures of the moon taken by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to...
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough,...
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home

Latest News

Jensen, who has been crocheting for years makes each custom item by hand.
Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses
Shopping locally allows shoppers to support the community they live in.
Small Business Saturday gives shoppers the opportunity to buy local products
South Dakota Mines made its mission to make sure that the arts and engineering are combined to...
A university program changing the way STEM is looked at
Local shops are ready to make this holiday shopping season one to remember.
Holiday shopping goes local as small businesses are preparing for Saturday