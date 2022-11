RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man pleaded not guilty Nov. 23 to a federal grand jury indictment of second-degree murder.

Scotty Old Horse, 27, allegedly killed a man Nov. 2 by hitting him with a vehicle in Kyle.

If convicted, Old Horse faces possibly life in prison.

Old Horse was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial.

