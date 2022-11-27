Officers: Wellness check leads to fatal shooting in Florida

A police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday while conducting a wellness check at a home in...
A police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday while conducting a wellness check at a home in St. Petersburg, officials said.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday while conducting a wellness check at a home in St. Petersburg, officials said.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, St. Petersburg police officers responded to a report of a hit and run. Officers found the bumper of the suspect’s car at the scene with the license plate still attached, according to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers ran a check on the license plate and found it was registered to a woman at an apartment in St. Petersburg. They went to the address and attempted to make contact with the car owner, but no one answered.

Eventually they made contact with the car’s owner, who now lives in an assisted living home. She told investigators she was concerned about her son, who lives in the apartment.

They returned to the apartment and attempted to talk to Gus Spanoudis, 63, sometime after 6 a.m. Sunday, the report said.

The officers, with assistance from the St. Petersburg Fire Department, made a forced entry into the apartment and found Spanoudis in a back bedroom.

Detectives said Spanoudis made suicidal statements and pointed a firearm at Officer Jace Morrow. The officer issued several commands to drop the firearm, but Spanoudis did not do so, the news release said.

The officer then fired at Spanoudis, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated by the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce, which was created in 2020 to ensure that investigations of use of force incidents are thorough, complete, and objective.

Morrow will be placed on no duty status until investigation is completed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Businesses prepare for the 26th annual Festival of Lights Parade.
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough,...
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
Jorge Grados, 41 was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child.
Man arrested for abandoning 2 lbs. newborn on hood of stranger’s car, police say

Latest News

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
This undated photo provided on Nov. 27, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean...
Kim’s daughter appears again, heating up succession debate