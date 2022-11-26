Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven students recently graduated from the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program, filling an ever-critical need for drivers across the country.

The drivers are:

Christian Cargill, Pine Ridge

Kimberly Harris, Rapid City

Cory Jensen, Box Elder

Eric Kolb, Box Elder

Ryan Mirrielees, Box Elder

Jonathan Varney, Rapid City

Dustin Wasson, Hermosa

The next WDT truck driver class begins Jan. 9, 2023. To apply or for more information, call the Corporate Education Center at (605) 718-2410, or email corped@wdt.edu.

