A university program changing the way STEM is looked at

South Dakota Mines made its mission to make sure that the arts and engineering are combined to allow for a different view in the field of STEM.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The saying “art doesn’t belong in engineering” is a common stigma that is reciprocated throughout the STEM field. Although, South Dakota Mines is trying to challenge that by having a specific program for the sole purpose of incorporating both the arts and engineering.

The school has a history of trying to make sure that STEM is better known as STEAM. One of the professors at mines says that creativity is key when it comes to trying to solve complex problems in the world of engineering. This is seen through the efforts of the university in bringing members from the community together to participate and learn a little more about metallurgy while having them add their flare of artwork to the field.

“We’re hoping to sort of expand what we do and roll it out to get the art community and the general community involved in some of the things going on at South Dakota Mines,” said South Dakota Mines metallurgical engineering department head Micheal West.

Early this year the school also decided to use some of the clay they found around M hill. They studied chemical makeup and materials processing throughout the creative process hence adding more depth to their art and engineering program.

