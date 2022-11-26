Reports: At least 8 dead in landslide on Italian island

FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy,...
FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. A landslide caused by a storm killed at least eight people on the island of Ischia on Nov. 26, 2022.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:06 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — A landslide triggered by a storm on the southern Italian island of Ischia has killed at least eight people, Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini said Saturday.

The news agency ANSA reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed and more people are missing, including at least three children.

At least 100 people were stranded in isolated parts of the island, and the mayor urged people to stay at home.

Firefighters were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements were being sent from nearby Naples, but were encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Businesses prepare for the 26th annual Festival of Lights Parade.
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough,...
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
Safe2Say is a new program implemented into Spearfish High School.
Spearfish School District takes a new approach on reporting bullying, threats
The Big Crow family had a scare when Allison was in the hospital with a serious case of RSV.
RSV cases tick up; mother shares her family’s experience with the virus

Latest News

A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes
The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, which means stores are putting out big...
Ready...Set...Shop!
Christmas music, twinkling lights, and Santa Claus are things that make a Christmas parade...
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade
In June, Congress announced the end of the free school lunch waivers for all students, leaving...
Rapid City Area Schools turn to the community for help paying of lunch balances