US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, visitors walk past a display from Chinese technology...
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, visitors walk past a display from Chinese technology firm ZTE at the PT Expo in Beijing. The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The 5-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security.

The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks to U.S. critical infrastructure. It’s the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, in a prepared statement.

Along with Huawei and ZTE, the order affects products made by companies such as Hikvision and Dahua, makers of widely used video surveillance cameras.

The FCC’s order applies to future authorizations of equipment, though the agency leaves open the possibility it could revoke previous authorizations.

“Our unanimous decision represents the first time in FCC history that we have voted to prohibit the authorization of new equipment based on national security concerns,” tweeted Brendan Carr, a Republican FCC commissioner.

Carr added that as “a result of our order, no new Huawei or ZTE equipment can be approved. And no new Dahua, Hikvision, or Hytera gear can be approved unless they assure the FCC that their gear won’t be used for public safety, security of government facilities, & other national security purposes.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Rapid City man is sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for being a felon in...
Rapid City man draws 18-month sentence for having guns
Rapid City police have contacted "persons of interest" in a fatal shooting but no details on...
Second ‘person of interest’ in Sunday’s shooting no longer being sought
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Businesses prepare for the 26th annual Festival of Lights Parade.
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
Holiday Express train departs from Hill City with a destination every kid would love.
All aboard the Holiday Express train as it chugs through the hills
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
Inflation hovers over shoppers seeking deals on Black Friday
England's Harry Maguire, right, vies for the ball with Haji Wright of the United States during...
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw