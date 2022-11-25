Much cooler weather is expected next week

Temps will still be nice
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain and Snow will impact Northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills during the afternoon tomorrow. The South Dakota Plains will be mostly dry. The areas that see the rain and snow will not see much though. Temperatures tomorrow will remain comfortable with highs expected to be in the 40s and lower 50s. Sunday we will continue to see comfortable temperatures. Starting Monday, we will see much cooler temperatures with highs expected to be in the 30s and 20s for much of next week.

