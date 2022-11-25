All aboard the Holiday Express train as it chugs through the hills

Holiday Express train departs from Hill City with a destination every kid would love.
Holiday Express train departs from Hill City with a destination every kid would love.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hill City, S.D. (KEVN) - All aboard! This one-hour holiday express train departs from Hill City and makes it way to the North Pole.

For the past 10 years, the Holiday Train used its vintage diesel locomotives to haul about 340 passengers at a time to the North Pole.

Every passenger is encouraged to wear weather appropriate clothing and is welcome to bring blankets on the train. The trains are equipped with small heaters, and everyone gets a cookie and hot chocolate during the trip.

Once the train departs, it makes its way to the North Pole, where Santa climbs aboard. Every kid gets their own bell and the chance to talk with Saint Nicholas himself.

For adults who want to experience the train without children, the Holiday Express offers a 21+ train ride. This option includes spiked hot chocolate and a tumbler to take home.

This special event runs every weekend in December, and does tend to sell out, so it is encouraged to buy tickets early.

For the train itself, it is one of the oldest tourist trains still operating in the nation.

“A group of businessmen got together and brought a steam locomotive and some old steam passenger cars here to the Black Hills and ran on what was the old main line for the Chicago, Burlington, and Quincy. And ever since 1957 we’ve run every single summer back and forth, so it was big anniversary year for us this year,” said Nathan Anderson, Business Operations Manager, 1880 Train.

The 1880 train has been operating for 65 years, and the Black Hills Central Railroad tours are continuously chugging with their three steam and two diesel engines.

The train does not run year-round, however, starting on Mother’s Day the train offers different rides including: Mother’s Day, Old West Shootouts, Wine Express, and Oktoberfest

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Rapid City man is sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for being a felon in...
Rapid City man draws 18-month sentence for having guns
Rapid City police have contacted "persons of interest" in a fatal shooting but no details on...
Second ‘person of interest’ in Sunday’s shooting no longer being sought
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Businesses prepare for the 26th annual Festival of Lights Parade.
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade

Latest News

A paid parking meter in downtown Rapid City.
Free downtown Rapid City parking, an incentive to shop local
Governor Noem visits Sturgis Lynn's Dakota Mart on her tour of local South Dakota grocery...
Controversy surrounds plan to end food tax by ballot measure rather than through legislature
Listening to America: Childcare
South Dakota’s childcare crisis, an inch closer to a solution
Safe2Say is a new program implemented into Spearfish High School.
Spearfish School District takes a new approach on reporting bullying, threats