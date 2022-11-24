Small businesses anticipate holiday season, still dealing with inflation

By Nick Nelson
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Small businesses in the Black Hills are looking forward to the holiday shopping season that starts this week. However, these businesses continue to face inflation and ongoing supply chain issues after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karma Boutique in downtown Rapid City prides itself on selling clothes, candles, and other items that are easy to gift, and they’re ready for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

Manager Anikah Woodworth said that they appreciate the new faces that show up around the holidays.

“During the holiday season, I think people come in mainly for those ‘gifty’ items, and during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, we have great deals going on, and everybody usually comes in on those days,” Woodworth said.

Woodworth said that although they haven’t faced inventory shortages in the wake of rising inflation and supply chain issues, they still feel the weight of rising prices and the current economic climate.

Garth Wadsworth is the Public Policy Manager for Elevate Rapid City. He said that the community has seen a solid year for sales, and he anticipates another big holiday season.

“Q1 and Q2, we outpaced inflation, sales growth was up, well above inflation levels for the first part of the year,” Wadsworth said. “Q3 slowed down a little bit, but we’re on track to keep pace with inflation. We obviously don’t know that the holiday season is going to do, but if there’s one thing that COVID taught is, it’s to appreciate small businesses.”

Woodworth said that Karma Boutique is fortunate that customers have remained loyal over the past two years.

