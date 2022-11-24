Rapid City Area Schools turn to the community for help paying of lunch balances

Without the waivers students have gone back to the free, paid, and reduced lunch rates which...
Without the waivers students have gone back to the free, paid, and reduced lunch rates which are based on various socioeconomic factors.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In June, Congress announced the end of the free school lunch waivers for all students, leaving some parents scrambling to cover the cost.

For some students, the food they receive at school is the only meal they eat for the day.

Since free school lunches for all students are no longer being covered by federal COVID money, some families cannot pay for lunch fees, leaving students with negative balances.

“So, we have definitely seen a decrease in participation since the last two years we were able to feed all students at no charge, and now were feeding students at the paid, free, and reduced rate based on student eligibility. So, we may have a lot of students that were eating lunch with us in the last couple of years that are no longer eating with us,” said Krista Leischner, the nutrition manager for Rapid City Area Schools.

Rapid City schools are not turning children away, providing meals for any students who want one and, as a result, the district has lost $72,000 in lunch debt this year.

But members of the community are stepping up and opening their hearts and wallets to help cover the balances.

Two significant donations came from Nerdy Nuts and Independent Agents Association. Both businesses donated $25,000.

“These are our kids; these are our schools. Nobody really learns well if they’re hungry, if you’re thinking about food, I can’t imagine you’re thinking about anything else really. So, I think it’s important that the community stands up and we can have their backs on this thing I think,” said Mike Gould with Independent Agents Association.

For more information on how to donate to help pay off negative balances, click here.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.
Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Rapid City man is sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for being a felon in...
Rapid City man draws 18-month sentence for having guns

Latest News

The sword made for the Mineral, Metals & Materials Society competition was designed and...
Metallurgical skills placed SDM students second globally
There were 1,300 participants and 400 pies to giveaway at the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot.
Turkey trotters burn calories before a big meal
Thanksgiving allows family and friends to bond over food, fun, and laughter.
People share what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving
Statues at Storybook Island wrapped in lights for the "Christmas Light Nights".
The tradition continues at Storybook Island with ‘Christmas Nights of Light’