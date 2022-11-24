Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife, Ky. police say

WATCH | Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
By WKYT News Staff, Chad Hedrick and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after police say he fatally shot his wife, WKYT reports.

Police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from a man who told them he just shot his wife at a home on Bay Colony Lane, off Sandersville Road in the Masterson Station area of Lexington.

When officers arrived, police say they found a woman dead with gunshot wounds.

Police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson surrendered to officers without incident. He is charged with murder (domestic violence), violation of an emergency protective order and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, making it Lexington’s 42nd of 2022.

The investigation adds to what city leaders are calling a crisis with domestic violence in the city. Over a dozen people have died from domestic violence this year. In early November 2021, there were zero.

Just this month, the city launched the It’s Time Lexington program, designed to address and do something about the growing domestic violence crisis. It’s a three-phase approach from learning about domestic violence and identifying it, learning to talk about it and acting to stop it.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.
Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Porcupine man sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter.
Porcupine man sentenced for ‘reckless’ shooting death

Latest News

Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
WATCH | Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
Rapid City police have contacted "persons of interest" in a fatal shooting but no details on...
Second ‘person of interest’ in Sunday’s shooting no longer being sought
Kenneth Montgomery, 65, is accused of shooting a 61-year-old woman, who later died, and the...
Officials: Man admits to shooting strangers he believed were involved in ‘prior criminal activity’
Preparing food for the people of the Black Hills.
Knights of Columbus: 40 years of serving the community on Thanksgiving Day