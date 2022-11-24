Knights of Columbus: 40 years of serving the community on Thanksgiving Day

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the season of giving thanks, and the Knights of Columbus is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Thomas More High School.

This is the 40th year they’ll be serving dinner. What started as a small charitable project has grown into an event that will feed 750 people. But with the high cost of food this year, they’ve had to cut back on some of the dishes they usually offer on Thanksgiving.

”This year has been a little tougher because of inventory of the turkeys being low. We have to innovate a little bit and supplement it with some ham,” said Fred Berendse, Knights of Columbus chairman.

The dinner is open to the public on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Thomas More High School.

