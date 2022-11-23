Stronger regulations approved for future shooting range projects in Meade County

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A plan to help regulate what is needed to start a shooting range was approved on Tuesday as the Meade County Commission held a public talk with county residents.

The public hearing helped finalize Ordinance 56 which would regulate the requirements needed to open a sports shooting range in Meade County. During the meeting, the Chief Deputy State’s Attorney for Meade County said, previously opening up a shooting range in the county was fairly easy. He added the ordinance would only boost regulations in order to keep the public and their property safe in case someone would be interested in opening up a shooting range in the county.

”Without this ordinance in place, anybody could put in a sports shooting range open to the public with no regulations on it whatsoever. It wouldn’t be controlled as to whether you can use it at night, whether you can shoot across roads, how close you can be to houses, things like that,” said Meade County’s Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad.

The ordinance, while not directly connected to the proposal of Game Fish and Parks who want to build a shooting range complex off Elk Vale Road, did bring to light the few regulations Meade County had when it came to being able to establish a shooting range.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody
New deli & market helping customers know the story of their food
New deli & market helping customers know the story of their food
According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended...
Fire burns home in Wall
Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is Thor, a great addition to your home.
Pet of the Week: Thor

Latest News

Saved from ending up on the other side of a knife and fork, Big Bird is the second turkey to...
Mayor Allender pardons ‘Big Bird the Turkey’
South Dakota State Railroad Museum annual Trees and Train Event opens in Hill City.
14th annual Trees and Trains event chugs into Hill City
Porcupine man sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter.
Porcupine man sentenced for ‘reckless’ shooting death
Black Hills Runner’s Club uses turkey trot to raise funds for youth programs.
Gobbling up the extra calories. Turkey Trot is raising funds for local trails and youth