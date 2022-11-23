Elderly Rapid City man sentenced on child porn charge

Some porn images were reportedly of children as young as infants
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.
Child porn investigation turns into conviction of a 75-year-old Rapid City man.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 75-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced Nov. 18 in federal court for “receipt of child pornography.”

James McKinstry was sentenced to five years in federal prison; followed by five years of supervised release as well as having to pay $8,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment to the Victims of Trafficking Fund. McKinstry will also have to register as a sex offender.

McKinstry was arrested early last year after three cybertips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators searching McKinstry’s devices found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, including children as young as infants; according to a Department of Justice release.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Porcupine man sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter.
Porcupine man sentenced for ‘reckless’ shooting death
It has been at least 40 years since anyone has seen this Praying Jesus painting, done on a cell...
Jesus painting discovered in Pierre’s old city jail

Latest News

With more than 1,000 trees to chose from, finding the perfect tree should be as easy as one,...
The Club for Boys Christmas tree lot is open for business
Rapid City man is sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for being a felon in...
Rapid City man draws 18-month sentence for having guns
While the traditional Thanksgiving meal is a home, family affair; many do opt to eat out.
Black Hills restaurants setting plates for Turkey Day; Kathmandu Bistro excited to celebrate
The 2022 "Christmas at the Capitol" is officially underway in Pierre, after the annual lighting...
Christmas at the Capitol kicks off “Merry Prairie Christmas”