The Club for Boys Christmas tree lot is open for business

With more than 1,000 trees to chose from, finding the perfect tree should be as easy as one,...
With more than 1,000 trees to chose from, finding the perfect tree should be as easy as one, two, three.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Holiday decorating often starts the day after Thanksgiving, and for many people in the Black Hills, that means finding the perfect Christmas tree.

A great place to start is at the Club for Boys’ 43rd annual Christmas tree sale.

There are more than 1,000 trees to choose from, including species like Balsam, Grand Fir, and the locally-cut Black Hills Spruce. The money from the tree sales goes to support the Club for Boys and their projects. The Christmas tree lot also allows members to gain business skills, as they work to sell the trees.

”The key part of what our kids do now is their the salesmen. They work the tree lot for customers and work face to face, developing a relationship with those potential customers and often time supporters already of the club and they help them pick out the best tree,” said Douglas Herrmann, executive director for the Club for Boys.

After a day and a half of sales, the Club for Boys has already sold 25 trees and six wreaths.

