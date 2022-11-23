Christmas at the Capitol kicks off “Merry Prairie Christmas”

“Christmas at the Capitol” is officially underway in Pierre.
The 2022 "Christmas at the Capitol" is officially underway in Pierre, after the annual lighting...
The 2022 "Christmas at the Capitol" is officially underway in Pierre, after the annual lighting ceremony kicked things off. This year's theme is "Merry Prairie Christmas."(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - It is officially a Merry Prairie Christmas in Pierre.

Tuesday night, the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for “Christmas at the Capitol” took place in the Capitol rotunda in Pierre.

This year, roughly 82 trees are up around the building, all decorated by different organizations.

“Our Capitol is a beautiful piece of architecture, that is true even by itself without decorations or trees,” said Rick Holloway. “It is really a spectacular place. Decorating for the holiday season really just pushes it over the edge.”

The South Dakota Shriners were tasked with decorating the main tree in the building this year. After being cut down to fit into the building, that tree measured in at 29.5 feet, and was cut down in Pierre.

Shriners also provided musical entertainment at the lighting ceremony.

“Knowing that it was our 100th anniversary of our hospitals, and the 150th of our fraternal organization, we and the organizers thought it would be a great opportunity to come down and participate,” said Matt Sturlaugson, Imperial Officer with Shriners International.

This year’s prairie theme, which is capitalized on with different “prairie” themed decorations, is intended to be an ode to what makes South Dakota special.

“The prairie ties us to our families, it ties us to things that never change, it ties us to things that are simple and make South Dakota a great place to live,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

“If you’re not ready for the holidays by the time you come see the trees in the rotunda, you’ll be ready for the holidays after you see this,” said Holloway.

The display will be up everyday from 8 AM to 10 PM until December 26th.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Porcupine man sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter.
Porcupine man sentenced for ‘reckless’ shooting death
It has been at least 40 years since anyone has seen this Praying Jesus painting, done on a cell...
Jesus painting discovered in Pierre’s old city jail
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody

Latest News

The 2022 "Christmas at the Capitol" is officially underway in Pierre, after the annual lighting...
"Merry Prairie Christmas" kicked off at the South Dakota State Capitol
.
Christmas is on display at Wilson Park
.
Area Law Enforcement Cracking down on Drunk Driving this Holiday Season
Wilson Park Christmas Tree Lighting
Christmas spirit felt throughout Wilson Park at annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.