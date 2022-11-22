Some snow is possible tomorrow

Highs will be in the upper 30s and 40s
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some snow is possible for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills tomorrow, but accumulation will be minimal. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be near average with lows around 30° and highs in the mid-40s. Thanksgiving will be similar with highs in the 40s, although we will see more sunshine for the holiday. We could reach the lower 60s on Friday with 50s expected on Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

