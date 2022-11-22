Rapid City brewery hosts World Cup watch party
More watch parties planned throughout Team USA group play
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Soccer may not have a massive fan base in the Black Hills, but Cohort Craft Brewery chose to treat those in love with the sport by hosting a watch party during Monday’s USMNT game against Wales. Ben Burns checked in with the owner of the bar to see what makes soccer fans a special breed.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.