Protect your packages this holiday from pirates

By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cyber Monday is approaching, which means many Americans will be getting packages sent to their homes. However, more packages means the potential for an increase in package theft.

The holiday season does see an increase in online ordering, which means more porch pirates will be out looking for their next victim. There are some ways you can prevent your packages from porch pirates:

  • not leaving your packages unattended
  • scheduling the delivery for when you get home
  • requesting pick up at the location instead of home delivery
  • having an external surveillance camera

A camera is helpful not only to deter potential thieves, but to help find your packages if they are stolen.

“You want to be able to relay as much information about the theft as possible. So, if you do have a ring doorbell camera you can know what time, and what the person looked like. Basically, that generates more leads that can be followed up to help find that person responsible,” said Brendyn Medina, Community Relations Specialist, Rapid City Police Department.

According to safewise.com, last year around 260 million packages were stolen off porches in America.

A survey by the State of Safety polled more than 20,000 Americans and reported that 53% of respondents are worried about package theft this year, compared to other crimes such as property crime which was at 50%, and violent crimes at 49%.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Feeding South Dakota increased the number of meals they give out to families by 500.
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended...
Fire burns home in Wall
The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt...
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving

Latest News

Sturgis is looking to not only build a new commercial facility but they are also planning to...
Sturgis talks finance for possible adventure park
Cooking mishaps are the leading cause of reported home structure fires and injuries.
How to prevent a holiday fire from starting
Drogon is the second certified K-9 for Rapid City.
He’s not just a regular family dog: A a new K-9 in town
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody