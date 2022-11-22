Protect your packages this holiday from pirates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cyber Monday is approaching, which means many Americans will be getting packages sent to their homes. However, more packages means the potential for an increase in package theft.

The holiday season does see an increase in online ordering, which means more porch pirates will be out looking for their next victim. There are some ways you can prevent your packages from porch pirates:

not leaving your packages unattended

scheduling the delivery for when you get home

requesting pick up at the location instead of home delivery

having an external surveillance camera

A camera is helpful not only to deter potential thieves, but to help find your packages if they are stolen.

“You want to be able to relay as much information about the theft as possible. So, if you do have a ring doorbell camera you can know what time, and what the person looked like. Basically, that generates more leads that can be followed up to help find that person responsible,” said Brendyn Medina, Community Relations Specialist, Rapid City Police Department.

According to safewise.com, last year around 260 million packages were stolen off porches in America.

A survey by the State of Safety polled more than 20,000 Americans and reported that 53% of respondents are worried about package theft this year, compared to other crimes such as property crime which was at 50%, and violent crimes at 49%.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.