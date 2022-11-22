Pet-safe foods: What your pet can or can’t have off your table this Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holidays are about bringing those who are most important to you together. Whether it’s through traditions, games, or-- most importantly-- food—you want to make sure everyone at your thanksgiving table is eating what’s good for them—including your pets.

It’s a common misconception that dogs can eat any of the dinner scraps you throw their way, but that is not true, and with all the chaos that comes with Thanksgiving, you want to make sure they aren’t getting into anything they can’t have.

“Safe foods are turkey, pure pumpkin, plain yams, sweet potatoes, plain carrots, green beans, potatoes, and cranberries. Unsafe foods are bones, turkey skin, nuts, grapes or raisins, onions and garlic, chocolate, scallions or chives, and alcohol,” says Karley Kirsner, Humane Society of the Black Hills

While we all want to make sure our pets stay safe during this holiday season, accidents do happen, and in order to prevent any tragedies you want to make sure you keep a close eye on your furry friend.

“To avoid these accidents, I would suggest placing your animals in maybe a different area of the house. Otherwise make sure your table manners are up to par, make sure you don’t drop food, maybe out them outside.” Kirsner tells us.

In case of an emergency, call your vet, an emergency vet, or an animal clinic and they will give you the steps that you need to take in order to keep your pets alive and well this Thanksgiving.

