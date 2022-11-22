Nice today, some changes tomorrow.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - aThe weather will be quite pleasant today with sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Winds will be light

Tomorrow a cold front and trough will move through, bringing gusty winds and a few rain and snow showers. One to two inches of snow could fall im

n the northern hills and northeast Wyoming.

Thanksgiving day will be sunny and seasonable. Friday will quite warm with 50s and lower 60s.

