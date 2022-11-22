Nice today, some changes tomorrow.

Rapid City forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - aThe weather will be quite pleasant today with sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Winds will be light

Tomorrow a cold front and trough will move through, bringing gusty winds and a few rain and snow showers. One to two inches of snow could fall im

n the northern hills and northeast Wyoming.

Thanksgiving day will be sunny and seasonable. Friday will quite warm with 50s and lower 60s.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A sunny, quiet start to our short workweek.
Highs in the 40s
Much nicer for next week
This morning will feel like January; however, warmer temperatures are in store for the weekend.
Actual lows in the single digits
Brutally cold temperatures expected tonight