Mayor Allender pardons ‘Big Bird the Turkey’

Saved from ending up on the other side of a knife and fork, Big Bird is the second turkey to...
Saved from ending up on the other side of a knife and fork, Big Bird is the second turkey to receive a pardon in Rapid City.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The centerpiece for Thanksgiving meals is turkey, but Tuesday one lucky turkey was saved from the dinner plate.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender pardoned Big Bird the turkey in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Main Street Square. This is the second turkey Allender has saved from forks and knives following Gobbler’s pardon which came last Thanksgiving. This year’s lucky fowl will now live out the rest of his days without the worry of ending up on a dining room table.

”May Big Bird the turkey retire to Bear Butte farms near Sturgis, and may he peck and scratch to his waddles content, without worry of being chased down for the holiday feast,” exclaimed Allender during the ceremony.

Pardoning turkeys around the Thanksgiving holiday is a national tradition that dates back to President Abraham Lincoln pardoning his first turkey in 1863.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody
New deli & market helping customers know the story of their food
New deli & market helping customers know the story of their food
According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended...
Fire burns home in Wall
Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is Thor, a great addition to your home.
Pet of the Week: Thor

Latest News

South Dakota State Railroad Museum annual Trees and Train Event opens in Hill City.
14th annual Trees and Trains event chugs into Hill City
Porcupine man sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter.
Porcupine man sentenced for ‘reckless’ shooting death
Black Hills Runner’s Club uses turkey trot to raise funds for youth programs.
Gobbling up the extra calories. Turkey Trot is raising funds for local trails and youth
Pets are not just like us; they have their own dietary needs.
Pet-safe foods: What your pet can or can’t have off your table this Thanksgiving