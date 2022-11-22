Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.

The suspects are also being accused of driving a stolen vehicle from Wyoming and possessing a stolen firearm, along with other potential crimes.

The Sheriff’s Office also said during the drive-by, bullets had broken two front windows and were lodged in several parts of the home. No one was hit or hurt during the incident.

Because the case allegedly involved juveniles, no further details will be released and the case has been handed to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Feeding South Dakota increased the number of meals they give out to families by 500.
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended...
Fire burns home in Wall
The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt...
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving

Latest News

Sturgis is looking to not only build a new commercial facility but they are also planning to...
Sturgis talks finance for possible adventure park
Cooking mishaps are the leading cause of reported home structure fires and injuries.
How to prevent a holiday fire from starting
Drogon is the second certified K-9 for Rapid City.
He’s not just a regular family dog: A a new K-9 in town
Holiday package theft is a major concern for online shoppers.
Protect your packages this holiday from pirates