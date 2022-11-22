Jesus painting discovered in Pierre’s old city jail
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You never know what you will find in old buildings when you peel back the layers of time.
Recently, a demolition crew got a surprise when tearing down the old Pierre jail. They discovered a “Praying Jesus” painting in what was at one time a jail cell.
According to a social media post by the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, the painting was hidden behind sheetrock when the jail was closed (1974-1975) and turned into offices. The painting was done by an inmate serving time in the jail; but it is unknown who that incarcerated artist was.
Former Pierre police chief and Hughes County Commissioner Bill Abernathy shot the photos.
