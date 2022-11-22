How to prevent a holiday fire from starting

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Imagine you’re cooking Thanksgiving dinner and rushing to the store to grab last-minute items but forget to turn off the stove. It’s simple mistakes that can lead to a dangerous holiday fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking mishaps cause reported home structure fires and injuries. And it’s the second leading cause of fire deaths and property damage overall. And with people spending more time in their kitchens, cooking for family and friends, the holidays can be hazardous. An estimated 1,400 home cooking fires were reported to the U.S. fire department on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.

“Around this time, we get a couple of calls of burnt food or smoked up apartment or house where somebody left something unattended on the stove or in the oven. They thought they were going to run to the store real quick and maybe forgot it was there and came back and found that it was a little overdone,” said Operations Division Chief Brian Povandra for The Rapid City Fire Department.

Fire experts shared a few safety tips for when you step into the kitchen this Thanksgiving season:

  • Be attentive while food is cooking.
  • Leave your home when there’s a fire.
  • Don’t try to handle a fire by yourself.
  • If you’re frying a turkey, do it somewhere far away from your home.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Feeding South Dakota increased the number of meals they give out to families by 500.
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended...
Fire burns home in Wall
The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt...
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving

Latest News

Sturgis is looking to not only build a new commercial facility but they are also planning to...
Sturgis talks finance for possible adventure park
Drogon is the second certified K-9 for Rapid City.
He’s not just a regular family dog: A a new K-9 in town
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody
Holiday package theft is a major concern for online shoppers.
Protect your packages this holiday from pirates