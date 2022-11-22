He’s not just a regular family dog: A a new K-9 in town

Drogon is the new search and rescue dog for the Rapid City Fire Department
Drogon is the second certified K-9 for Rapid City.
Drogon is the second certified K-9 for Rapid City.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Drogon is the second certified K-9 for the Rapid City Fire Department and the state of South Dakota. He was 10 months old when the department took him in as one of theirs.

Drogon trains 30 to 40 hours a month with his handler, Fireman Jeremy Gibbons, who is also responsible for his care both on shift and off.

“It was pretty quick; we actually had a master dog trainer that was with us through the first one, and she actually found him. She was out there doing a training class and located him and said I think I found you guys, you’re second dog. So, she sent me some videos and went out and picked him up,” said Firefighter Jeremy Gibbons.

The fire department K-9 is trained to find someone missing or trapped in a collapsed building when the firefighters can’t find or see that person.

“To have Drogon here and a working dog and be able to help the citizens in the community is bar none the best,” said Fire Chief Jason Culberson.

Drogon will also become certified in wilderness and disaster searches by March of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
Feeding South Dakota increased the number of meals they give out to families by 500.
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended...
Fire burns home in Wall
The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt...
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving

Latest News

Sturgis is looking to not only build a new commercial facility but they are also planning to...
Sturgis talks finance for possible adventure park
Cooking mishaps are the leading cause of reported home structure fires and injuries.
How to prevent a holiday fire from starting
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody
Holiday package theft is a major concern for online shoppers.
Protect your packages this holiday from pirates