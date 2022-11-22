Gobbling up the extra calories. Turkey Trot is raising funds for local trails and youth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Look no ‘feather’, if you’re searching for something to ‘gobble up’ the extra calories we’re all likely to consume on Thanksgiving Day, the Turkey Trot will be a welcomed guest.

“Walkers can start any time after 8 am, and runners will be a clock starts at 9 a.m,” said Andrew Rexroad with the Black Hills Runner’s Club. “It’s online registration only. There will be a separate course for walkers and runners. There’s a chance to win a pie and the money raised stays local and goes to promoting running in the Black Hills and scholarships for students, running clubs in the local school district, and helps build and maintain local trails like Raider Park and Black Hills Trails.”

Registration closes Nov. 22 at midnight.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.