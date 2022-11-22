Flags fly half-staff in honor of former Rep. Debra Anderson

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, Dec. 10, in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson.

Anderson served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1977-1989 and was the first and only female to serve as Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives.

“I got to know Deb and her husband, John, well over the years. She broke a glass ceiling for women in our state,” said Noem. “She had a true servant’s heart, and she also served in President George H.W. Bush’s administration. She will be missed, and our prayers are with her family.”

According to Noem’s press release, the funeral services for former Rep. Anderson will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Farina United Methodist Church in Farina, IL.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.