Firefighters use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.

Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said in a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch.

The puppy was brought to the station by her owners.

The firefighters gave Whip two doses of Narcan, a naloxone overdose medication, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

They said the puppy is now doing OK.

“She will be monitored until her follow-up with her veterinarian,” the Facebook post reads. “Nice work C-Platoon.”

