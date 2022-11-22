Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Bison
Bison(Bryce olsen)
By Matthew Brown
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (AP) - Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species to near extinction.

Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison, and that’s been growing steadily along with a desire among many Native Americans to reclaim stewardship of an animal their predecessors lived alongside and depended upon for millennia. The long-term dream for many is to return bison, also known as buffalo, on a scale rivaling the tens of millions that once roamed the continent in thundering herds that shaped the landscape itself.

