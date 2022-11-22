2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency. They did not state whether the two killed were onboard the helicopter or if there were other injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought by Rapid City police in connection with a North...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
A Rapid Valley family was not injured but two shots were fired into their home early Saturday...
Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody
New deli & market helping customers know the story of their food
New deli & market helping customers know the story of their food
According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended...
Fire burns home in Wall
Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is Thor, a great addition to your home.
Pet of the Week: Thor

Latest News

A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving might bring changes in holiday-travel habits
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
Black Hills Runner’s Club uses turkey trot to raise funds for youth programs.
Gobbling up the extra calories. Turkey Trot is raising funds for local trails and youth