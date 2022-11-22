14th annual Trees and Trains event chugs into Hill City

Hill City, S.D. (KEVN) - Hill City is kicking off Christmas with their 14th annual trees and trains event. The event at the South Dakota State Railroad Museum promotes the holiday by displaying trees donated by different businesses and the museum’s model trains.

Businesses that donate trees also decorate them, and the guests who come through the museum choose their favorite. The top tree is given the people choice award.

“Trees and trains kind of go together, so we thought it would be a neat way to promote not only the railroads and our history here with the museum, but also just to celebrate the season with really a lot of neat decorations,” said Rick Mills, Curator, South Dakota State Railroad Museum.

The South Dakota Railroad Museum is a non-profit organization that was established for the purpose of preservation, promotion and education. Beginning in 1990 the museum was first built in Hill City in a Pullman Sleeper. After many donations and the popularity of the museum, it outgrew its sleeper and moved into a custom-built facility next to Black Hills Central Railroad at Hill City in May of 2010. Everything in the museum such as railroad items, materials, and operations were donated.

The museum is also offering free admission with your photo taken with Santa. This event runs from November 25th to December 28th.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.