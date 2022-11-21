A sunny, quiet start to our short workweek.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:02 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies, light winds and near normal temperatures can be expected today, and really for much of this week.

The only exception will be Wednesday when a trough and cold front move through. Gusty winds and isolated rain and snow showers can be expected, but at this time it does not appear that any significant amounts of precipitation will fall.

Friday will be quite mild with some spots hitting 60 in the afternoon!

The weekend looks mild, too - perfect for the Christmas Parade of Lights in downtown Rapid City.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feeding South Dakota increased the number of meals they give out to families by 500.
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt...
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
River Ridge Apartments
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning

Latest News

Highs in the 40s
Much nicer for next week
This morning will feel like January; however, warmer temperatures are in store for the weekend.
Actual lows in the single digits
Brutally cold temperatures expected tonight
Intense winds, blowing snow and cold artic temperatures for this evening