SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project

The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt...
The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge replacement.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public is encouraged to give their thoughts on a potential construction project on the intersection of Neck Yoke Road and Highway 16 in Rapid City.

The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge replacement.

The DOT is holding a meeting on Tuesday at Black Hills Energy on Mt. Rushmore Road to discuss the project and receive input from the public.

Those in attendance will be shown a presentation of what the DOT’s plan is at this time.

Residents and business owners alike are encouraged to attend and make their voice heard.

More information on the proposed project can be found here.

