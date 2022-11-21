Pet of the Week: Thor

Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is Thor, a great addition to your home.
Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is Thor, a great addition to your home.(KOTA)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Thanksgiving on Thursday, and the most wonderful time of year creeping closer, now is the purr-fect time to add a super addition to your family, Why not find your furr-ever friend right here in the Black Hills? This weeks Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is Thor.

Thor is a 2-month-old, white, Husky, and Great Pyrenees mix, but don’t let his small frame scare you, Thor definitely has a super-sized heart. Unlike the God of Thunder, this Thor will clear away any gray skies with his happy-go-lucky personality and a constant smile on his face. Thor is looking for a family with lots of patience and toys to keep him out of mischief, unless he meets his brother Loki, on a puppy playdate.

This adorable little guy will keep your lap warm and spirits up throughout these colder seasons. You can head on down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills just in time for the holidays, and pick up a superhero-sized addition.

The humane society opens at 11 a.m. and Thor can become a part of your family for $375.

