Hermosa runs afoul of wastewater rules

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The town of Hermosa as fined $13,000 for violations related to its surface water discharge permit.

The violations, according to a release from the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, include failure to submit monitoring reports, failure to monitor land applied wastewater, violation of the Escherichia coli (E. coli) limit, and land application of wastewater.

“Hermosa has addressed these violations,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “However, this penalty reinforces the need for permit compliance to protect the public and the environment. DANR expects operators to comply with their permits and will continue to work closely with the Town of Hermosa to prevent future violations.”

Hermosa is working on expanding its wastewater treatment facility in an effort to cut down on the amount of wastewater applied to land.

