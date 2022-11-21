HealthWatch: Tips on how to eat healthy for Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up it can be tempting to over-indulge on all the delicious foods. But Alissa Towsley from Monument Health, has some tips on how you can stay healthy this holiday season.

“We are just one week away from Thanksgiving and if you’re looking to enjoy the holiday meal without the leftover guilt there are a few things to keep in mind,” said Towsley.

“Try taking a walk the day before and the day of your holiday gathering. Keeping activity in your schedule can help reduce symptoms that often come with a high-calorie meal, such as feeling bloated or uncomfortably full. Fill your plate with low-calorie, nutrient dense items. Make up half of your plate with low calorie foods like fruits and vegetables and ¼ of your plate with lean proteins such as turkey.

“Try not to indulge on just any special treat. Instead of snacking on foods that you can have any time of the year pick special items that are unique to the season and special to you.

“Most of your favorite holiday foods are healthy if they are prepared that way. Consider offering to bring a healthy dish to your holiday gathering. Sweet potatoes can be the perfect side-dish, even without marshmallows. It’s okay to treat yourself to pumpkin pie but consider passing on the whipped topping.

“Eat slowly and savor every bite. Pay attention to the smell, taste, and texture of each item. Pay attention to portion size consider starting small, you can always go back for seconds.

“Visit the people, not the food. Move socializing away from the buffet or appetizer table to prevent mindless nibbling. Keep in mind what the holidays are truly about, spending time with friends and family,” she said.

