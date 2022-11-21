Get ready for bigger paychecks: Many employers plan to increase salary budgets

This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis...
This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many American workers can expect to receive substantial pay raises in 2023.

With the new year around the corner, employers say they are planning to increase their salary budgets by 4.6%.

That is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

The higher compensation is attributed to the rising cost of living and the tight labor market.

With inflation still at 7.7%, workers will still see their buying power diminish.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feeding South Dakota increased the number of meals they give out to families by 500.
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt...
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
River Ridge Apartments
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning

Latest News

This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital
FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
LIVE: Biden to pardon turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition
LIVE: Biden pardons turkey for Thanksgiving