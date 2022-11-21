Fire burns home in Wall

According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended...
According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended to the roof of a home.(Wall Volunteer Fire Department)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALL, S.D. (KEVN) - Volunteer firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in rural Wall.

Shortly before 3 PM Saturday, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Eagle Cir.

According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended to the roof of a home.

Firefighters with several agencies in the area worked to contain the blaze to its original structure.

The fire was put out with no one hurt.

The Red Cross is assisting the owners of the home.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feeding South Dakota increased the number of meals they give out to families by 500.
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
River Ridge Apartments
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving
Artists are displaying their work of art at the Dahl Arts Center.
Holiday art market is back
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt...
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
The snow makers at Terry Peak work to create the best slopes this ski season.
Terry Peaks gears up for ski season
Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness...
SD Mines celebrates 33rd annual ‘Diwali Night’ to unite all cultures
Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving