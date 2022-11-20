Terry Peaks gears up for ski season

The snow makers at Terry Peak work to create the best slopes this ski season.
The snow makers at Terry Peak work to create the best slopes this ski season.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - When the weather gets colder, it’s time to break out the skis and snowboards.

The recent snowy weather might have disrupted some plans for people but out at Terry Peak, it means exciting things for the upcoming ski season.

Terry Peak saw a slow start to their season last year due to an unusually warm November, but with the recent cold blast, things are starting on a more positive note.

“We’ve had probably, I’m going to say 20 to 24 inches over this past storm we had, three to four days. Things are looking really good up here and the snowmakers are working round the clock to get a lot more snow laid down on our runs,” said Linda Derosier, the marketing director for Terry Peak.

The average snowfall for Terry Peak during the season is usually 150 inches or 12 and a half feet. Currently, the Ski area is sitting at 36 inches of natural snowfall.

Opening weekend at the Ski Area is scheduled for December 2-4, and crews are working to get the slopes in shape.

“Well, the guys outside of course are making snow and trying to get things groomed up. Our lift operators are getting trained and they’re getting the lift shacks downstairs in the rental department. They’re busy getting all the snowboards and skis rental equipment ready to go for the season,” said Derosier.

And now the fun at Terry Peak can be accessed a bit more easily.

As the season begins, Terry Peak is making one more change. They are implementing an online ticketing option.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feeding South Dakota increased the number of meals they give out to families by 500.
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
River Ridge Apartments
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving
Artists are displaying their work of art at the Dahl Arts Center.
Holiday art market is back
The Black Hills Energy Liberty Center officially opened its doors.
The City of Box Elder has a new place to workout

Latest News

Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness...
SD Mines celebrates 33rd annual ‘Diwali Night’ to unite all cultures
Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving
Feeding South Dakota increased the number of meals they give out to families by 500.
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
The South Dakota Attorney General's office, along with the Department of Public Safety,...
New "EVOC" course unveiled in Pierre