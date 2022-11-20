SD Mines celebrates 33rd annual ‘Diwali Night’ to unite all cultures

Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness...
Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”

South Dakota Mines has been celebrating the holiday on its campus for 33 years.

Members of the community came together Saturday night in the Surbeck Center for cultural performances, a lamp lighting ceremony, and traditional food to celebrate the festival.

India club president Wageesa Sharma said at the event that Diwali is for everyone, and she’s happy the community is embracing those who celebrate the tradition.

”Students come here far away from their homes, and why should anyone be by themselves during the festive season,” Sharma said. “So, it’s good to have all the people coming together to celebrate and share the culture and celebrate the light over dark.”

Several local businesses, including Black Hills Federal Credit Union and several area Indian restaurants helped sponsor the event.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Ridge Apartments
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
The Black Hills Energy Liberty Center officially opened its doors.
The City of Box Elder has a new place to workout
Dion Bordeaux is set to stand trial in 2023.
Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend is headed to trial in 2023
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring ID’d as that of LA man
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Latest News

Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving
Feeding South Dakota increased the number of meals they give out to families by 500.
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
The South Dakota Attorney General's office, along with the Department of Public Safety,...
New "EVOC" course unveiled in Pierre
From left to right facing camera, Reps. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown), Will Mortenson (R-Pierre),...
Moderate Republicans dominate South Dakota State House leadership elections